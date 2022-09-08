Before it gets too cold outside, think about bringing outdoor plants indoors so they have the best chance to thrive. An important step is to “de-bug” them in case there are small insects that may be living in the leaves or soil of the plants. All you have to do is fill a large bucket with water and a few drops of very mild soap (not too much, as you don’t want to harm the plants), then plunge the plants in the water. Everything that you don’t want -- dead leaves, spiderwebs and insects -- will float on top. Remove and give another fresh rinse of water and let the houseplants dry outside before bringing them indoors.
