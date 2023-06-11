If you choose to reheat leftovers in the microwave, opt for microwave-safe reusable containers made out of glass or ceramic. Plastic containers that are labeled “microwave safe” are not necessarily healthy for you; the label simply means they can withstand higher temperatures before they soften and change their shape. Plastic containers can still leach chemicals into food, and microscopic scratches in plastic containers can also harbor germs and bacteria over time.
