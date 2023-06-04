When you pull mounds of invasive weeds out of your backyard garden, what do you do with them? Instead of throwing them away or composting them and potentially spreading weed seeds, the greenest solution is to bag them in black plastic trash bags and then compost them. Placing the weeds in a black bag and allowing them to bake in the sun is a simple way to kill the seeds. It’s called solarizing. After a few days, simply empty the bag right into the compost, and you’re good to go. Of course, reuse the bag for its original intended purpose: trash.
