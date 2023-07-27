It may still be warm outside, but here’s a plan-ahead tip for the cold winter months: Invest in an electric snowblower. New electric snowblowers utilize rechargeable batteries, so there are no gas tanks to fill and no greenhouse emissions are released when they are in use. They’re also the perfect solution for small-scale snow removal. Of course, the greenest snow-removal system is a shovel and broom, but if you need a snowblower, go electric.

