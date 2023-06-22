If you love burning candles at home, it’s common knowledge that wax alternatives to paraffin like soy wax will burn cleaner and release fewer pollutants into the air. But when shopping for soy wax candles, it’s buyer beware. If a candle is simply marked “soy wax” or “soy blend,” there’s no guarantee the candles are 100% soy. In fact, only 51% of the candle needs to be soy wax to be called a soy candle. The other 49% can be any wax, including paraffin. Look for candles labeled “100% soy wax” to be absolutely sure.
