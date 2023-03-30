More than 20 billion paper catalogs are mailed every year in the United States. Many are unread and unrecycled, going straight from the mailbox to the trash can and on to the landfill. If there are some catalogs you enjoy receiving and browsing through, think digital instead. Many major retailers are now offering free downloadable versions of their catalogs to smart tablet devices like the iPad. You can subscribe just like a magazine; when new ones are available, they’ll be updated automatically and ready to browse immediately. Paperless catalogs are one more way technology is helping to green our lives.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.