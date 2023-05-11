Many of us know not to flush old prescription and over-the-counter medications down the toilet, since pharmaceuticals can contaminate our water supply. But according to the Food and Drug Administration, you should also avoid disposing of old vitamins and herbal supplements this way, too. Instead, mix old vitamins with coffee grinds and use a nonrecyclable container to dispose of them in the trash. You can also give a few multivitamins to household plants; they’ll thrive from the nutritional boost.

