You only need to raid your kitchen pantry to create an easy all-natural insect repellent to keep your potted plants and freshly planted seedlings in the garden from being attacked by pests. Grab both cayenne pepper and garlic powder and sprinkle them around the plant and on top of the soil. These are perfectly harmless all-natural additives that won’t hurt plants, but insects hate them. You can also boil water with garlic to make a garlic spray; when cool, pour the mixture into a bottle to spray leaves, stems and anywhere you think insects may be attacking your plants.
Talkabout
Articles
- Arizona budget includes $35M for second bridge in Havasu
- Police release additional information in possible homicide
- New claim of 'bombshell' evidence from failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's attorney
- Woman, 82, dies in Havasu car accident
- It’s summer and Arizona gas prices sizzle to third-highest in country
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.