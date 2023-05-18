You only need to raid your kitchen pantry to create an easy all-natural insect repellent to keep your potted plants and freshly planted seedlings in the garden from being attacked by pests. Grab both cayenne pepper and garlic powder and sprinkle them around the plant and on top of the soil. These are perfectly harmless all-natural additives that won’t hurt plants, but insects hate them. You can also boil water with garlic to make a garlic spray; when cool, pour the mixture into a bottle to spray leaves, stems and anywhere you think insects may be attacking your plants.

