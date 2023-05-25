If you’ve ever found the smell of gas annoying while at the filling station, you’re not wrong to be irritated: It’s not only obnoxious, but it could be toxic. The fumes you smell are likely benzene and toluene fumes, which can lead to health problems. When pumping gas, the proper way to fill up is to insert the nozzle into your gas inlet and use the “hold-open latch,” which snaps into place on the nozzle handle and allows the gas to flow continuously without the need for you to hold the nozzle. Stand a few feet away to avoid the fumes, and be sure to not top off the tank, which can release additional fumes into the atmosphere.
