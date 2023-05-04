If investing in a pricey dehumidifier to help remedy a damp room isn’t in the budget, try this simple idea to draw out the excess moisture: rock salt. The same de-icing salt used on driveways in the wintertime can help pull moisture out of the air. Just drill some holes into the bottom of a small bucket and fill it up with rock salt. Place it inside a larger bucket and put it in the damp room. Over time, water will collect in the small bucket and drip into the larger one. Empty as it fills with water.
