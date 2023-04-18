Wherever you travel for leisure, there are small steps you can take to minimize your impact on the planet. Start by bringing a reusable water bottle to refill instead of buying single-use plastic bottles. Bring a solid soap bar designed as an all-in-one shampoo and body wash to cut back on plastic bottles. Avoid having bedding and towels changed daily, and opt for one towel if lying by the pool instead of going through piles of fresh ones. Turn off the air conditioning when you’re not in the room, and unplug chargers when not in use, too.

