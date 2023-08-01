According to the U.S. Department of Energy, about 14% of total air infiltration in a home occurs through the fireplace. Cold drafts can enter a chimney even if the flue is pulled shut, which can make your home less energy-efficient in the winter months. There are products in the marketplace called chimney balloons -- nearly indestructible balloons you place inside the chimney to act as draft blockers. They work to stop the cold drafts, but they can be expensive. One DIY solution? Tape a cardboard box inside the chimney as a draft stopper. It will do the trick and help you save up to 30% on your heating bill. Just remember to remove the box if you want to use the fireplace.
Talkabout
Articles
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.