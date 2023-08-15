It seems logical that a resale shop like the Salvation Army Store or Goodwill would want any extra wire hangers from the dry cleaner that you have in your home, since those stores sell a lot of used clothes. But they don’t want your hangers unless you have lightly used clothes hanging on them to donate as well. Instead, take your wire hangers back to the dry cleaner or bundle them together for recycling. Retail plastic hangers are a bit more difficult, so the next time you buy clothes, leave the hangers at the store for reuse or recycling.
Talkabout
Articles
- Havasu Island land auction spurs community concerns over shoreline access
- Vegas woman will get jail time for deadly Jet Ski accident on Colorado River
- Large crowd packs resort for meeting on Bison Boulevard development
- Havasu Internet troll to be released from jail this weekend
- Mohave County Sheriff lays plans for new Havasu substation, water safety center
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.