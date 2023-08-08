Socks go missing all the time. So what do you do with the single sock that remains? Instead of tossing it, reuse it around the house. One simple idea is to fill a sock with cedar shavings and tie a knot to prevent the shavings from spilling out. Because socks are porous, the cedar scent will fill the air inside a closet and keep moths at bay. Or, to keep your car windows from fogging up, fill a sock with kitty litter and tie a knot at the end. Place it by the windshield and it’ll absorb excess moisture, keeping your view perfectly clear.
