Beauty products can still be used in new and different ways well after they’ve been opened or expired. A clean mascara brush, for example, can be used to scrub in between stones in jewelry or watch links to clean away dirt and debris. Unwanted nail polish (perhaps the color was not to your liking) can be used to “paint” the stems of wine glasses to give them personality and color. And lipstick that broke can be melted in a microwave-safe dish for 20 seconds, poured into a clean tin (like a small mint tin) and applied to the lips with a brush or fingertips.

