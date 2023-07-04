While fireworks are beautiful to look at, they can be problematic as fire hazards, and the loud noises can scare dogs, cats and other wildlife. An alternative that’s gaining popularity is the use of drones, which are synchronized to create illumination shows that are often brighter and bolder -- some would even say better -- than fireworks. Plus, they don’t make loud noises, and they pose no threat as a fire hazard. If you’re looking for a greener and safer alternative to fireworks, consider a drone show instead.

