When visiting places like parks and beaches, a sudden gust of wind or a forgetful moment can cause trash to be left behind, despite your best intentions. This is a great reason to opt for 100% plastic-free food and beverages. Use reusable metal water bottles and bring snacks like whole fruit. Pack other snack items in reusable containers, which won’t blow away in the wind and you are unlikely to forget. Leave straws, utensils, napkins and other disposable items at home if you can live without them for the day.

