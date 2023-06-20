While wildflowers are beautiful, abundant and often free, it’s not a good idea to pick them to make arrangements. Picking them can reduce the plant’s ability to seed in the fall and reproduce next season, so it’s best to avoid these flowers altogether. Instead, consider growing and harvesting your own flowering herbs. Herbs are abundant and easy to grow, and varieties like rosemary, dill, thyme, mint and cilantro have beautiful flowers.

