There are more than 40 million acres of lawn in the United States, and it’s simply grass that provides very little in the form of food or shelter for wildlife. If you take just a small portion of your lawn and plant native plants, it can go a long way to support wildlife like birds. Food sources like nectar, berries and seeds can come from indigenous plants, and even insects can be a food source for birds. Your local nursery can help you identify the right plants to turn a little patch of grass into a mini sanctuary.
