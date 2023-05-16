Did you know that in vacation destinations like Fiji and the Caribbean, a lot of the money you spend while visiting doesn’t support the local economy? It often ends up in the pockets of global corporations that run hotels, restaurants and entertainment areas. To support locals, consider dining at small restaurants, hiring guides who live at the destination and buying locally made items to bring back. Buying and supporting local is very much part of sustainable travel.

