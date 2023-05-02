You don’t need to keep water at a rolling boil when you’re cooking pasta. All you have you have to do is bring a pot of water to a boil, drop in your pasta, turn off the heat and place a lid on top. The pasta will cook to the perfect consistency, and you’ll be saving energy at the same time. And this tip works for any type of pasta. It might take an extra minute or two to get to al dente perfection, but you’ll still get perfect pasta every time.
