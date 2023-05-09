When the sun’s rays are at their peak, be sure to water your plants at the ground and not by spraying water all over their leaves. For one thing, it’s less efficient to water with a sprayer or sprinkler; less water gets to the actual roots where the plants need the most hydration. But there’s one more reason: Water droplets on the leaves of certain plants work like magnifying glasses, causing the leaves to fry in the sun’s hot rays. Rather than spraying the leaves, take a hose and soak your plants at the base.

