If you’ve never camped before, there’s no need to break the bank buying new equipment so you can try it for the first time. Many stores rent camping gear like tents and sleeping bags. You can also find great deals on lightly used camping gear online, or just ask friends and family if you can borrow their gear. Renting or borrowing also solves the dilemma of storing items at home, and you’ll learn if the investment in your own gear would be worth it after a few times out in the woods.

