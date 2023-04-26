Lighting and releasing sky lanterns into the air is a celebratory activity that’s been gaining traction in U.S. communities. These fiery lanterns that float in the sky are actually not environmentally friendly alternatives to balloons, and they are just as bad for the environment. Sky lanterns can cause wildfires, and the trash left behind -- typically wire, treated paper and a bamboo ring -- can seriously harm animals that get entangled in the mess. Avoid releasing balloons and sky lanterns altogether.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.