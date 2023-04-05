Did you know liquid laundry detergents have a shelf life? The ingredients in liquid laundry detergent — including whitening agents — break down over time and become less effective at getting your clothes clean. So do this one thing: Switch to powdered laundry detergents, which last longer and are more shelf-stable. If you’ve stopped using powdered detergents because they cake up and clog your washing machine, try dissolving them in hot water ahead of time. Simply fill a pitcher with hot tap water and add the recommended amount of powdered detergent. Stir until the detergent dissolves and pour into your washing machine for all the eco-benefits of powdered, with the convenience of liquid!

