If you have a lot of laundry to do, it might seem like an economical and timesaving idea to slightly overload the washing machine. One long-term problem with this tactic is that the excess weight of the wet clothing eventually wears out the machine’s internal drum, leading to lower efficiency and poor performance. In the short term, when clothing doesn’t have room to be agitated inside the washer, it doesn’t get clean. So save water, time and energy, and help your washer last longer, by following the manufacturer’s load-size recommendations.

