Take a look inside your freezer: Is it full or half-empty? If it’s the latter, grab a freezer bag or two and fill them with ice. Bags of ice cubes in the freezer take up space and help keep the overall freezer temperature down. The cooler the freezer, the less energy it uses to keep itself at the appropriate temperature. Even filling some old ice cream containers with water and letting them freeze into blocks of ice can go a long way toward improving your freezer’s efficiency.
