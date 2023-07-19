Cast iron is an excellent choice to cook with because it is incredibly durable, naturally nonstick and free of any questionable chemicals like PTFE and PFOA, which are found in many nonstick pans today. If you’re in the market for a cast-iron skillet, however, avoid the temptation to buy a “pre-seasoned” one. Pre-seasoned means the pan has been pre-sprayed with a layer of fat at the factory. Since the source of fat is not required to be on the label, those with peanut allergies could be affected by pre-seasoned pans. Instead, look for raw-iron pans and season them yourself using your own oils, so you know exactly what’s in the pan when you cook with it.
