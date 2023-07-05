Waxed paper can do more than just wrap food. Use it to give spotty bathroom fixtures a shine; the residual wax will buff the metal and create a barrier to prevent new spots from forming. It can also unstick a zipper: Just rub the waxed paper over the zipper to lubricate it and free it up. And save old waxed paper to use as a fire starter. The paper-and-wax combo ignites in no time flat, and it burns slowly -- perfect for your fireplace or grill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.