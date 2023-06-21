Is there anything more summery than getting a scoop of ice cream at the local shop? Once you’ve made your flavor selection, make sure you get it in a cone. This eliminates the need for a disposable cup and plastic spoon, since the whole thing is totally edible. Watching your weight? There’s no need to actually eat the whole cone, and since food waste is more easily degradable than coated paper and plastic, it’s still a much greener (and tastier) choice.

