Do you use a laptop computer? One way to help prolong the life of the rechargeable battery is to make sure it isn’t plugged into a power source all the time. While leaving the computer plugged in isn’t detrimental to your laptop, the excess heat that’s created can wear down the battery, and extra wear on the battery means its lifespan is shortened. So plug your laptop in when you need extra power or to recharge the battery, and unplug it when the battery is full.
