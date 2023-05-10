Air filters are necessary components for almost all heating and cooling systems; they help improve the air quality in your home by capturing dirt, dust, bacteria and other debris. But traditional disposable filters (which are made from a polyester fiber) are not recyclable and need to be replaced often. If throwing out filters concerns you, consider investing in reusable filters. While the reusable ones cost as much as 10 times more, they can last several years, which will help you recoup the investment. The reusable ones are washable and just need to be thoroughly dry before they are placed back in the heating/cooling system.

