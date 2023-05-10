Air filters are necessary components for almost all heating and cooling systems; they help improve the air quality in your home by capturing dirt, dust, bacteria and other debris. But traditional disposable filters (which are made from a polyester fiber) are not recyclable and need to be replaced often. If throwing out filters concerns you, consider investing in reusable filters. While the reusable ones cost as much as 10 times more, they can last several years, which will help you recoup the investment. The reusable ones are washable and just need to be thoroughly dry before they are placed back in the heating/cooling system.
Talkabout
Articles
- Which city in Mohave County pays the most for water and for sewer?
- Canon’s first Fortian MRI arrives in Lake Havasu City
- Havasu man among 3 dead in Southern California plane crash
- Arizona Republicans travel to Hungary for far-right conference
- Planning Commission supports changes for The Villages at Victoria Farms
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.