Think twice about buying something online that you’re not quite sure is right for you. According to a story published by The Verge, 5 billion pounds of returned goods end up in U.S. landfills each year. The reason? Goods that get returned are often packaged incorrectly and get damaged during the return process, or retailers calculate it’s actually cheaper to toss a returned item into the landfill than it is to clean, inspect, repackage and try to resell it. When you’re shopping for clothing, shoes and home items, skip the internet and do in-person shopping instead.

