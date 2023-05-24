Some of us might avoid light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs when lighting our homes because we’re afraid that the light will feel cold and clinical. But LED bulbs are highly energy-efficient, and finding the right bulbs can make all the difference in keeping your home warm and inviting. When shopping for LED bulbs, key words to search for are “warm white” or “soft white” on the packaging. But more important, look for the Kelvin rating -- a metric to measure color temperature — on the packaging. LED bulbs that are 3,000 Kelvins or less cast a yellow light; any higher, and it’ll likely be a cooler, bright white light.
