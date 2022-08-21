Bees aren’t the only insects that help pollinate fruits, flowers and veggies. Butterflies are also an important part of the ecosystem. To help attract butterflies to your garden, avoid using insecticides, which are obviously lethal to them. Also be aware that butterflies aren’t attracted to flowers -- they seek out flowering plants and bushes that are rich in nectar. Look for milkweed, mint, zinnias, buddleia and heliotrope, which are all varieties of plants that butterflies love to drink from. Filling a shallow dish with fresh water every day is a simple way to give them a place to drink, too.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.