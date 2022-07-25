When you comb your dog, are you left with balls of shed fur? Your garden would love to have that mixed into the soil. Hair is loaded with nitrogen, and when it’s released from the fur, it turns into fertilizer for plants. It does take time to decompose, so it’s best to mix it throughout the soil and let Mother Nature take over. As it slowly decomposes, the hair will also act as a sponge, holding onto moisture and keeping roots hydrated.

