While antique and vintage furniture is the greenest way to furnish a home, sometimes you can’t find the right piece, and you have to buy something new. One type of sustainable wood furniture that’s relatively new to the market is mango wood, from the fruit-bearing trees of the same name. Mango trees are fast-growing (they can grow up to 100 feet in height quickly), and they bear fruit for about 15 years. Once the trees stop producing fruit, they are cut down and replaced with new trees by the farmers who cultivate them. In addition to being sustainable, mango wood is stylish: It comes in beautiful natural colors ranging from blonde to dark brown. And since they come from mango farms that quickly replenish the trees over time, mango wood furniture is affordable, too.
Talkabout
Articles
- Heavy rain saturates Lake Havasu City (with videos)
- Havasu man dies in wrong-way crash on I-40
- Sunday afternoon storm drenches Havasu region
- Parker strip’s Roadrunner bar will keep running: Iconic Parker Strip river resort is being sold to unnamed investor
- Havasu woman dies in weekend accident on Kiowa Blvd
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.