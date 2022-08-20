While antique and vintage furniture is the greenest way to furnish a home, sometimes you can’t find the right piece, and you have to buy something new. One type of sustainable wood furniture that’s relatively new to the market is mango wood, from the fruit-bearing trees of the same name. Mango trees are fast-growing (they can grow up to 100 feet in height quickly), and they bear fruit for about 15 years. Once the trees stop producing fruit, they are cut down and replaced with new trees by the farmers who cultivate them. In addition to being sustainable, mango wood is stylish: It comes in beautiful natural colors ranging from blonde to dark brown. And since they come from mango farms that quickly replenish the trees over time, mango wood furniture is affordable, too.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.