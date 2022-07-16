When you purchase produce that needs to be stored at room temperature, like potatoes, onions, tomatoes and bananas, take these items out of any packaging they came in for storage at home. This kind of produce needs air to circulate around it to keep it from ripening too quickly. A ripening gas called ethylene can build up in packaging (even if it’s perforated) and lead to much quicker food spoilage.

