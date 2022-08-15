Do you completely flatten aluminum soda or beer cans before tossing them into the recycling bin? You shouldn’t, and here’s why. Many recycling facilities use automatic sorting machines that separate two-dimensional and three-dimensional items from commingled recycling bins. When you flatten a soda can, it can often be mistaken by the sorting machine for paper. And when metal gets into paper recyclables, it can contaminate the entire load. The good news is, dented and slightly crushed cans are fine. But very flat cans should be left out of the recycling bin altogether.
