If you bought a bag of baking flour more than a year ago, there’s a good chance that flour has gone bad. Pull it out of the pantry and give it a whiff. Does it smell rancid? If so, it’s a good idea to toss it away. But before you do, go grab any decks of playing cards you have around the house. Throw the cards into a bag and cover them with the old flour. Seal and then shake. The flour will coat the cards and take away the dirt, grime, odors and oils to make the cards fresh and clean again. Then sprinkle the remaining old flour in the yard: It’s biodegradable, and your lawn will love it.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.