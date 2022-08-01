If you bought a bag of baking flour more than a year ago, there’s a good chance that flour has gone bad. Pull it out of the pantry and give it a whiff. Does it smell rancid? If so, it’s a good idea to toss it away. But before you do, go grab any decks of playing cards you have around the house. Throw the cards into a bag and cover them with the old flour. Seal and then shake. The flour will coat the cards and take away the dirt, grime, odors and oils to make the cards fresh and clean again. Then sprinkle the remaining old flour in the yard: It’s biodegradable, and your lawn will love it.
