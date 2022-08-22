Buying secondhand clothes at thrift stores or consignment shops isn’t just good for your wallet; it is also 95% more energy-efficient than buying new. When you consider the amount of energy needed to make new clothes versus the reuse of vintage/lightly used clothes, there’s no comparison; it’s significantly less the second time around. Remember, even high-end designer clothes can be purchased at secondhand stores for a fraction of the price, which makes shopping in these stores a bit of an adventure. Make it greener by bringing your own bags to take your thrift haul home.
