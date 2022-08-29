If you’re looking for seasonal items like beach umbrellas, pool toys, fire pits, etc., don’t buy new when you can buy lightly used. Thrift stores often stock their shelves to reflect what’s in demand, so your local Goodwill and Salvation Army Store are good places to look first. Also, consider using your social media networks to ask if you can borrow items from your friends. These platforms also have ways to buy lightly used items as well. You’ll cut back on buying new and save money, too.
