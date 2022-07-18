The types and sizes of emails you send actually can have an impact on greenhouse gas emissions. Adding photos or data-heavy attachments can increase a digital carbon footprint. Emails have to be sent by servers, and data-heavy emails demand significantly more energy from servers to be processed and sent. If you need to send attachments and photos, opt for lower-res versions and compress your files to save energy.

