Are you installing a portable air conditioning unit in a window? Be mindful where you place it to maximize its energy efficiency. Try placing it in a window that doesn’t receive direct sunlight or, even better, is completely in the shade. The cooler the air is outside the window, the easier it will be for the unit to further cool the air for inside your home. The shadiest part of your home is the north side, but if you have to install on the west or south side, look for a window that is shaded by trees.

