When packing for a picnic, plan so there’s as little waste as possible. Refillable water bottles or a reusable thermos can be filled with filtered water or your favorite noncarbonated drink. Foods with natural wrappers, like bananas, citrus and whole apples, will save the time and waste of finding and filling containers or baggies. And make sandwiches or wraps and cover them in aluminum foil. Wad up all the foil together at the end of your outing and toss it in the recycling bin at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.