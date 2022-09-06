Whenever you have a picnic or dine outdoors, be sure that even the smallest food scraps from your meal are packed up and taken with you. Even tiny specks of bread scraps can become a tasty meal for birds, which can go stale and become moldy and harm them soon after your festivities. Anything with chocolate -- think brownies, candy bars and dessert toppings -- can be harmful to birds, because chocolate contains the chemical theobromine, which is toxic to birds (and dogs and cats, too).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.