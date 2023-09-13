What do you do with a stray single sock? Don’t toss it! You can reuse it around the house. One simple solution is to fill a sock with cedar shavings and tie a knot at the end to prevent the shavings from spilling out. Because socks are porous, the cedar scent will permeate the air inside a closet and keep moths at bay. To keep your car windows from fogging up, fill a sock with kitty litter and tie a knot at the end. Place it by the window and it’ll absorb excess moisture, keeping your car windshield perfectly clear.

