Yes, even your recycling bin needs to be somewhat clean in order for your load of recyclables to be recycled. When your recycling bin is sticky or coated with remnants of whatever was inside your cans and bottles, things like paper, cardboard and plastics can be contaminated. Smelly recycling bins attract wildlife, too. Just give the bin a good rinse with water and dish soap whenever it’s obvious it needs a good cleaning.
