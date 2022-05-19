If you’re having a party for a large group and you rent glassware, dishes and flatware from a rental company, it may seem rude to send them back dirty, but it isn’t. The reality is, even if you do a thorough job in washing your rentals, the companies are required to use a commercial-grade dishwasher to fully clean and sanitize them before they go out to another party. So the company is prepared to clean items anyway. On a related note, if you have a sink full of dishes from a party, use the dishwasher. A loaded automatic dishwasher is much more water- and energy-efficient than washing by hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.