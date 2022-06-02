If you have a backyard pool, perhaps the best investment you can make is to purchase a pool cover. It makes sense: Water evaporates, and a pool cover helps significantly lessen that dissipation throughout the summer months. In fact, a pool cover can reduce evaporation by as much as 95%, and it also helps the pool retain heat, which means you’ll use less energy to heat the pool.
Talkabout
Articles
- 7-year-old girl dies after being struck by a boat at Buckskin Mountain State Park
- Man accused of fatal boat crash that killed 7-year-old girl released from jail on $200,000 bond
- Lost Lake fire expands to 5,900 acres as it jumps Colorado River; 44% contained
- Havasu man arrested in shooting near London Bridge Beach
- Police report shots fired on Island
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.